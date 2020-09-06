Several former Georgia football stars on the fringes of NFL rosters discovered their status for the beginning of the 2020-21 season after teams trimmed their rosters to 53 in the final round of preseason cuts. With just under 50 players on rosters heading into the day, here are some of the most notable players who both survived and missed the cut.
Survived: Jake Fromm, QB, Buffalo Bills
Although Fromm was just drafted in the 5th round of this past year’s NFL Draft, he was immediately faced with off-field controversy due to past social media posts. Going into training camp, the former Georgia quarterback was locked into a battle for Buffalo’s third-string spot with veteran Davis Webb. Fromm beat out the former Texas Tech and California signal-caller and will attempt to raise his stock behind starter Josh Allen and backup Matt Barkley.
Cut: Isaac Nauta, TE, Detroit Lions
The Lions decided to part ways with the former Georgia tight end, who has NFL size at 6 feet 4 inches and appeared in six games for Detroit last season. Nauta could have suitors looking for depth on the open market but was also cut by the Lions at this stage last season and managed to return after a stint on the practice squad.
Survived: Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants
Crowder, who was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2020 NFL Draft after receiving the dubious honor of being the final player drafted in the seventh round, managed to earn his spot on the Giants’ roster for the season. The former Georgia linebacker is a versatile, hard-working player, and has earned first-team reps during his time in New York.
Cut: D’Andre Walker, LB, Tennessee Titans
The former 5th round pick missed the entirety of his rookie season due to injury, but was a surprising cut given the Titans’ weakness at the linebacker position.
Survived: Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts
Georgia’s all-time leading scorer has now won the starting kicking job for the Indianapolis Colts. After facing competition from Chase McLaughlin, the undrafted rookie will serve as the replacement for future NFL Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri.
