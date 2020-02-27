Of the 10 former Georgia football players invited to the NFL scouting combine, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is the only consensus lock to be chosen in the first round. Here are three former Bulldogs who can improve their draft stock with their performance.
Debunk Jake Fromm’s accuracy concerns
Jake Fromm laughed at the mention of his 8 7/8-inch hands on Feb. 25 and responded by saying they are the same hands that went to three SEC championship games, a Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff National Championship game and two Sugar Bowls.
His reaction is warranted since there’s no proven significance between hand size and quarterback play. The important measurements will come on the field. Fromm struggled with accuracy late last season, completing less than 50% of his passes five straight games.
Fromm is a cerebral quarterback with below-average arm strength. Getting through his progressions quickly is vital for him because his deficiencies are magnified when he can’t. He should perform well during the pocket movement drills as well as through the three, five and seven-step dropbacks. He has been comfortable throwing outside of the hashes in his career at Georgia, but he must have one of the better performances in deep accuracy because he won’t impress with innate athleticism.
Just be the typical D’Andre Swift
The 40-yard dash won’t be what sets D’Andre Swift apart, but the off-tackle reaction drill and change-of-direction pitch drill were made for him.
Swift’s quick ability to read and react is what separates him, and that’s what the off-tackle drill tests. After receiving a handoff from the quarterback, Swift will step over four dummies and react by going in the opposite direction of the dummy, guided by a drill coach.
The change-of-direction pitch drill will illuminate Swift’s jab step, as the drill tests for short quickness. In this drill, players will receive a pitch from the quarterback and then zig-zag through five cones.
Swift’s major knock is his ability to hold onto the football. He fumbled seven times in his career, with three last season. He’s still expected to be one of the first running backs taken in the NFL draft.
Lawrence Cager emerging as red zone threat
Lawrence Cager wasn’t able to create much separation in man coverage during his lone season at Georgia, but he didn’t need to. He is a big-body receiver at 6-foot-5 and 220-pounds, and a new drill added to the combine this year is perfect for him.
The end zone fade route drill was designed for players like Cager, who don’t have the quickest get-off but can muscle their way to over-power defenders when the ball is in the air. Wide receivers will catch passes from 10 yards out into a corner of the end zone in an attempt to show that they can locate the ball and come down with both feet in bounds.
If Cager is going to garner attention after missing the final four games last season, this is one drill in which he can’t afford to perform poorly.
