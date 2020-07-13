When the sports world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Women’s Soccer League had yet to begin its 2020 season.
Now, it's the first professional American league to make its return with the 2020 Challenge Cup in Utah. Former Georgia goalkeeper Michelle Betos is a member of OL Reign out of Tacoma, Washington, competing in the NWSL bubble meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Being the first sports league back in the US has given us an incredible opportunity to showcase the excitement of the NWSL,” Betos said in an email to The Red & Black. “We believe it will attract more fans and give a big boost to our following moving forward.”
Tied for the most wins and third most saves among goalkeepers in Georgia history, Betos was drafted by OL Reign — previously Seattle Reign FC — in the 2013 NWSL Supplemental Draft. Since then, she has spent time abroad, as well as with other American clubs, before returning to Reign in 2018.
In 2018, Betos made 40 saves and allowed eight goals in eight starts. Before suffering a season-ending injury in 2019, she made 14 saves and allowed three goals in four games. This week, the former Bulldog made her 2020 debut against the Utah Royals, earning a clean sheet in a five-save shutout.
.@OLReign's Betos with the stop 👏 pic.twitter.com/Eew4wRYbC7— CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) July 8, 2020
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NWSL players had the option of whether or not to participate in the Challenge Cup. Several players opted out of the competition, but given the league’s protocols, Betos chose to compete in Utah.
“When our club informed us of the chance to play, and of the extreme measures that would be taken to keep us safe throughout the tournament, we were raring and ready to go,” Betos said.
Because safety protocols in OL Reign’s home county prevented group training, the club prepared for the tournament in Missoula, Montana at the University of Montana. Betos and her professional teammates began training in Montana on July 1 and stayed until three days prior to the tournament’s start.
“Training in Montana was awesome,” Betos said. “It was the perfect setup for a preseason and we believe it has prepared us really well.”
Since arriving in Utah, OL Reign has posted a 1-1-1 record before playing its last match of the preliminary round against rival Portland Thorns. After the match against Portland, Reign will play in the knockout stages with the seven other NWSL clubs competing in the tournament.
Good Luck to @MichelleBetos in @OLReign’s first game of the 2020 Challenge Cup tonight! #AlwaysADawg pic.twitter.com/ekPo3mx1wR— Georgia Soccer (@UGASoccer) June 30, 2020
The NWSL has instituted stringent guidelines for players and staff to follow during the competition. Players have stayed in a confined space in Utah, only leaving their hotel for training, games and COVID-19 testing.
“Everything is different with COVID-19 protocols,” Betos said. “We are living in a strict bubble in order to protect ourselves and all others in the NWSL village.”
Prior to the league’s start, the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor brought the Black Lives Matter movement to the center of attention. The NWSL has instituted practices such as a moment of silence before every game to use the league’s position to raise awareness for the movement.
As a team, OL Reign is learning from one another as teammates to use the competition to bring attention to the movement as much as possible.
“Our team has really banded together to play our role in the Black Lives Matter movement,” Betos said. “The Black women on our team have been incredible leaders. As a team we have committed to using our platform to try to help make a difference."
