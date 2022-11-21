Dick Copas died on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a lengthy battle with an illness. He was 88 years old.
Copas spent 25 seasons as head coach of Georgia’s golf team. During his tenure, he coached the Bulldogs to 17 NCAA Championship appearances, 10 top-10 finishes, and seven SEC titles.
Copas began his career in Athens as head trainer for the football team in 1964, working alongside Vince Dooley in Dooley’s inaugural season as head coach. Copas was named head coach of the golf team in 1970, following Howell Hollis, who also coached the team for 25 years.
31 of Copas’ players became All-Americans under his supervision, and another 61 earned All-SEC honors. For his work, Copas earned the National Coach of the Year award in 1978, and he was selected as SEC Coach of the Year seven times. He was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in 1994.
The University of Georgia’s award for most valuable player in golf is named after Copas, who became a member of the UGA Circle of Honor in 2006.