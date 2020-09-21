Six former Georgia golfers and current senior Davis Thompson competed in the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, this weekend. Of the seven golfers, three were cut after the first two rounds, including Thompson, Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg.
Davis, competing as an amateur, shot a 1-under 69 on the first day and led the field for several holes on the front nine. But his hot start was canceled out when he shot 8-over on the second day. Thompson lacked any real consistency on day two, double bogeying twice and eagling the par-4 sixth hole.
Harris English placed the best of the seven Bulldogs, finishing fourth. English shot 2-under on the first day, but his scores gradually worsened over each round. He finished the event with a 3-over 283, nine strokes back from the winner Bryson DeChambeau.
Most of the field, including Georgia alumni, struggled to hit multiple rounds under par. DeChambeau was the only player to finish the tournament without a single over-par round, and the only one to finish better than even.
Greyson Sigg tied with two others for the second-highest round of any golfer at the event. His 15-over 85 on Friday was topped only by Sung Kang, who shot an 86 on the same day.
Brian Harman, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson all managed to compete all four days. Between the 12 rounds the three played only two were under par.
Harman finished tied for 38th, but his best round was 2-over 72 on Friday. Todd, like English, played the first two rounds well and shot an eagle as he rounded out the front nine on Friday. But a 75 on Saturday, and a Sunday filled with five bogeys and a double bogey, killed any momentum he still had. He placed tied for 23rd.
Watson followed the same trajectory as Todd, but instead Watson shot seven bogeys on Sunday and double bogeyed the first hole. He finished tied for 31st.
