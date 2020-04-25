Another former Georgia offensive lineman had his name called in this year’s NFL draft, as guard Solomon Kindley was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick.
Kindley is the third former Georgia offensive lineman to be chosen in this year’s NFL draft, following first-round picks Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson. This is the first time Georgia has had three offensive linemen selected in a single draft since 2012 when it also had three selected.
What a player @KindleySolomon is. The @MiamiDolphins are going to be so lucky to have him !! pic.twitter.com/cWFzk6D9oK— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Kindley started 32 games throughout his career at Georgia. He was voted onto the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC team in 2017 after starting in seven games and appearing in all 15.
Kindley started in all 14 games of the 2018-19 season. Heading into last season, he was voted onto the pre-season second team All-SEC team and started in 11 of Georgia’s 14 games.
Kindley is projected to be a career-backup by multiple NFL analysts at the next level.
