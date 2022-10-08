191207_RAC_SECChampionshipFirst_0053.jpg

Former Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley waves. Georgia trailed LSU 17-3 at the end of the first half of the SEC Championship on Dec. 7, 2019 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Ryan Cameron, rcameron@randb.com)

Vince Dooley has been diagnosed with a “mild case of COVID,” according to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. The former Georgia football coach has been taken to a local hospital.

Dooley was scheduled to appear at the UGA Bookstore prior to the game against Auburn, a frequent occurrence before football games in Sanford Stadium.

Dooley turned 90 in early September, and the Redcoat band commemorated the occasion by playing “Happy Birthday” for Dooley when Georgia faced Oregon in Atlanta. Dooley was also in attendance for the matchup against Samford on Sept. 10.

Dooley won over 200 games during his tenure in Athens, securing the Bulldogs’ first national championship in program history.

