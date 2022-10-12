After being hospitalized for several days with a mild case of COVID-19 on Oct. 8, former Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley returned home from the hospital on Monday.
Just prior to the start of the Georgia-Auburn game last Saturday, news of Dooley's hospitalization was made public.
Dooley had a scheduled appearance last Saturday at his routine pregame book signing at the UGA Bookstore. For the Georgia-Vanderbilt game this coming weekend, he said he's ready to pick up where he left off.
“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” said Dooley. “But I’m ready to go Saturday with my regular book signing session at the UGA Bookstore and certainly the homecoming game.”
Dooley recently turned 90 on Sep. 4. During his 25-year tenure as head coach, he compiled a 201-77-10 record and led the Bulldogs to six Southeastern Conference championships and the 1980 national championship.