Former Georgia outside linebacker Brenton Cox has transferred to Florida.
Cox was reportedly dismissed from the Bulldogs on Aug. 5 for undisclosed reasons. Georgia never officially stated that Cox was no longer with the team.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore was arrested on April 2, 2019 for marijuana possession along with Georgia redshirt sophomore linebacker Robert Beal. Six Georgia football players faced charges during the spring.
A former five-star prospect, Cox is listed on Florida's roster and will wear No. 6.
Cox competed in 13 games and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack as a freshman last season at Georgia. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the No. 23 overall player and the No. 5 player in the state of Georgia in the class of 2018.
He started in the Bulldogs' 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
