Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder was selected by the New York Giants with the 255th and last pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, dubbing him “Mr. Irrelevant.” He will join the 4th overall pick Andrew Thomas in New York.
You have all of #DawgNation behind you, @TaeCrowder !! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/dUCBfTV9LZ— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2020
Crowder was the seventh Georgia player to be drafted behind Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, D’Andre Swift, Solomon Kindley, Jake Fromm and Charlie Woerner. He’s the first Georgia linebacker to be chosen and the 18th at his position to be drafted this year.
During his four years at Georgia, Crowder amassed 122 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Crowder was recruited to Georgia as a running back, but he made the switch to linebacker after failing to work his way into the Bulldogs’ rotation.
He went on to see playing time in every game as a sophomore, junior and senior. In his final season with the Bulldogs, he was one of the 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.
