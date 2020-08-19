Former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays was denied immediate eligibility by the NCAA following his transfer to Tennessee. He will be required to sit out the 2020 season under the NCAA transfer rules.
Mays will appeal the decision by the NCAA, but he will also need a waiver from the SEC due to his transfer being within the conference.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 318 pounds, Mays helped solidify one of the best and most sizable offensive lines in the country during his sophomore year.
Positional versatility was a strength of his during his time with the Bulldogs. In 2019, Mays started six games at right guard, two at right tackle, two at left guard and played left tackle at the Sugar Bowl. Mays and his fellow offensive linemen gave up just 15 sacks last season while powering a rushing attack that averaged 185.1 yards per game.
He was slated to be a centerpiece for Georgia in 2020 alongside center Trey Hill after the departures of Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Soloman Kindley to the NFL.
Mays’ decision to transfer to Tennessee was not random. He is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and has family connections with the school. His father, Kevin Mays, was an All-SEC guard for the Volunteers in 1994. Kevin Mays filed a lawsuit against Georgia in December of 2019 after his right pinkie was severed by a folding chair during a recruiting visit on Dec. 15, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.