Former Georgia men’s basketball player Anthony Edwards was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft. With the selection, he became the highest drafted Georgia player since Dominique Wilkins was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in 1982.
He follows Nicolas Claxton, who was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 31st pick last year. The last time a Bulldog was drafted inside the top 10 was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
"This is an incredibly special night for an incredibly special young man," said Georgia head coach Tom Crean. "I know the time and the effort he’s put into getting to this point. He’s earned it. He works extremely hard. He’s dedicated to getting better."
In his first and final season under Crean, Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He ended his season shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from behind the arc. The Atlanta native was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and was one of the five finalists for the Jerry West National Shooting Guard of the Year award.
In a virtual press conference after being selected, Edwards reflected on his time at Georgia, saying it was a "blessing" and said that the experience improved him both on and off the court.
"It was a perfect thing for me to do just because I was from Atlanta. Staying at home is always my thing when it comes to my family being able to see me," Edwards said in a virtual press conference. "The program made me become more of a leader day-by-day, to get 1% better every day."
He now joins up with the Timberwolves, who finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 19-45. Edwards will be coached by Ryan Saunders and play alongside All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.
Edwards said that Crean's guidance in his one year at Georgia helped him a lot with working off the ball, which could be the case when the ball is in Russell's hands.
"I'm not coming in as this star player or anything like that, I got two superstars on the team," Edwards said in virtual press conference. "I just got to come in and play a role. And I feel like me being able to move without the ball is gonna help me a lot playing with those two guys."
