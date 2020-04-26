Former Georgia men’s basketball player Teshaun Hightower was arrested on Saturday in connection with a homicide that took place on April 8 in Stockbridge, according to Henry County jail records.
Hightower is being held at Henry County Jail in McDonough and is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, as well as battery, according to jail records.
According to a Henry County Police Department release, Hightower was one of six suspects involved in the murder of 24-year-old Devante Anthony Long earlier this month.
Hightower spent two seasons at Georgia — one under Mark Fox and one under Tom Crean — before transferring to Tulane after the 2018-19 season. Hightower played in 29 games during his last season at Georgia and averaged 6.6 points per game.
The Lithonia native declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on April 18 while still remaining eligible to return for his senior season at Tulane. Tulane dismissed Hightower from the program on Sunday, following the news of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.