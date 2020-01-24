After spending four seasons on head coach Kirby Smart’s staff, former offensive coordinator James Coley is leaving for Texas A&M to coach the tight ends, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.
Georgia announced on Jan. 17 that Coley was to be an assistant head coach following the hire of current offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Coley wasn’t assigned to coach a position group for Georgia in the upcoming season after coaching the quarterbacks for two seasons from 2018-19 and the wide receivers from 2016-17.
Coley called plays last season, and his offense averaged 30.8 points per game, down from 37.9 points per game the season prior under the direction of current Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.
Coley’s absence could be felt when it comes to recruiting, as he was the No. 7 best recruiter in the SEC, according to 247Sports for the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Coley have coached together in the past. Coley was a graduate assistant at LSU in 2003 and 2004 when Fisher was the offensive coordinator, and Coley was the offensive coordinator for the 2010-12 seasons at Florida State while Fisher served as head coach.
