Georgia football offensive line coach Sam Pittman has accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas.
Pittman was the offensive line coach and assistant coach at Arkansas from 2013-15. Since 2013, he has coached eight offensive linemen that went on to be selected in the NFL draft, including two first-round picks. Junior Andrew Thomas will likely add that list if he forgoes his final year of eligibility.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Pittman on a teleconference on Sunday.
“It’s always the nature of the beast,” Smart said. “You always hear the rumors flying around and different things coming around. You’ll never know what’s to be true and what’s not.”
Excited to OFFICIALLY announce Sam Pittman as our new Head Football Coach. Great days ahead for the Hogs with Sam and Jamie as a part of the Razorback family again! #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/763JrRrpaR— Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) December 9, 2019
Pittman is known to recruit elite talent on the offensive line. Georgia's class of 2020 includes one 5-star commit on the offensive line (Broderick Jones) and four 4-star offensive linemen (Tate Ratledge, Chad Lindberg, Sedrick Van Pran and Joshua Braun). The early national signing period starts on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.