After going undrafted in Monday night’s WNBA draft, former Georgia star Que Morrison has signed a contract to attend training camp with the Atlanta Dream.
The team announced the move on Tuesday night via Twitter.
Another Bulldog is coming down to ATL this summer 🙌 Welcome to the Dream, Que! #DoItForTheDream— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 13, 2022
Morrison played for Georgia from 2017-2022, setting the school record for games played with 138.
She averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2 steals per game during the 2021-22 season, helping lead the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament berth, where they eventually fell in the second round against Iowa State.
The Dream selected former Kentucky star Rhyne Howard with the first overall selection in Monday night’s draft as well as former Michigan forward Naz Hillmon with the 15th pick.
Morrison isn’t the first former Bulldog to join the Dream this offseason. Guard Maya Caldwell, who played for Georgia from 2017-2021, signed a training camp contract with the team in February.
Georgia’s other draft prospect for this year Jenna Staiti was also not selected on Monday night, and will look to sign a training camp deal with a WNBA team as well.