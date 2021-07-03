On July 1, the NCAA brought about the biggest change in collegiate sports since the addition of the athletic scholarship. After a combination of states passing laws and a ruling that favored student-athletes from the Supreme Court, the NCAA outlined ways in which athletes could profit off their likeness without losing eligibility.
A new era and new enterprises
There have been rumblings about a change coming on the horizon for many years regarding NIL, which had people like former Georgia punter Drew Butler interested in the possibilities for student-athletes.
“I’ve had a real keen interest in name, image and likeness since the NCAA said they would institute rules in January of 2021 two years ago,” Butler said. “Per the rules, regulations and the legislation that has been put forth, the schools can help the student-athletes to a degree, but they can’t help them find compensation, which is the hardest part.”
The former student-athlete notes from experience that the busy schedule of a collegiate athlete would make it difficult to find endorsement deals, negotiate compensation and deal with disclosing their deals to compliance officers on their own.
Butler’s experience is what attracted him to Icon Source, a digital marketplace that connects brands with athletes. Founded in 2018, Icon Source has worked with over 2,000 professional athletes, top agents and high-profile brands to facilitate endorsement deals in an efficient manner.
“The new name, image and likeness era happened to be a perfect opportunity to create a duplicate platform to provide for student-athletes,” Butler said. “As the executive vice president of college for Icon Source, I’m reaching out to athletic directors, compliance officers, coaches and athletes of all kinds of different sports to let them know that Icon Source is the place for them to facilitate their name, image and likeness endorsement deals.”
A change for all athletes
One of the concerns about the change made by the NCAA is that endorsements and brand deals will only be available to high-profile athletes that play in the bigger collegiate sports.
Butler was confident in the fact that this change and his work at Icon Source was equitable for all student-athletes, adding that unique opportunities will present themselves to each and every athlete.
“It’s a hypothetical that has been bogged down in the NIL narrative, talking about only the 1% of athletes making deals,” Butler said. “When in reality at Icon Source we are engaging with brands daily who want to send deals to a wide variety of student-athletes.”
This was evident right out of the gates as athletes like Hanna and Haley Cavinder, women’s basketball players at Fresno State, were able to announce deals with Boost Mobile and a supplements company known as Six Star.
ON A BILLBOARD IN TIME SQUARE 😭 WHAT IS LIFE… blessed❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZyA4Uim5zB— Hanna Cavinder (@CavinderHanna) July 1, 2021
A few Georgia athletes have also begun to announce deals of their own. It was announced earlier in June that Onward Reserve, a clothing brand created in Athens, would be among the first brands to reach out to Georgia athletes with paid opportunities through Icon Source.
“I think it’s great that companies like Onward Reserve understand that now is the time where you can compliantly promote and utilize a student-athletes name, image and likeness,” Butler said. “They’ve found Icon Source to be the best conduit and platform to do that the right way.”
Georgia football players Kendall Milton, Zamir White and Arian Smith announced on July 1 brands and deals of their own, as the NIL landscape begins to take shape in college athletics.
Excited to show off a new side of our operation. Shoutout @therealkmilt for allowing us to work with him. Athletes see @eikonicbrands for branding. pic.twitter.com/RyIYzbrhRn— The Seven Six | Apparel Co. (@SevenSixApparel) July 1, 2021
Next steps
While the July 1 date has come and passed and student-athletes have begun to negotiate deals with brands, athletic departments and conference commissioners are still having to adjust to the new normal in college athletics.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement emphasizing the need for a “uniform national standard to govern NIL.” Despite his plea for congressional legislation regarding NIL, student-athletes in the SEC and all across the NCAA are able to negotiate brand deals.
“We're rapidly accelerating through some of this change, and we're going to have to be thoughtful,” Sankey said on SiriusXM SEC Radio. “I hope we will be, but that's still going to be a transformational moment. And with those transformations comes a bit of difficulty in turbulence from time to time.”
Butler expects a large volume of deals to be signed in the first few weeks of the NIL era, but doesn’t expect national brands to activate market deals until the fall when school is back in session and college sports are back in full swing.
“Once August and September roll around, this thing is going to gear up in a big way,” Butler said. “We at Icon Source are thrilled to provide the platform for the brands and student-athletes to facilitate their NIL endorsement deals.”
This is unprecedented territory for all parties, and as the landscape ebbs and flows there will likely be changes and revisions to the rules as it continues to develop. For now, there are only exciting opportunities on the horizon for student-athletes as their wish for proper compensation has been granted.