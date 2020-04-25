Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was selected by the Buffalo Bills as the 167th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Fromm was the eighth quarterback chosen from a draft class that included SEC rivals Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa as well as Fromm’s predecessor Jacob Eason.
So thankful for all the memories you've given us, @FrommJake! Wishing you the best on this next great step in your journey !! pic.twitter.com/aByJh4fc39— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2020
Starting his first game against Notre Dame in 2017, Fromm went on to lead the Bulldogs to three consecutive New Year’s Day Bowl Games, passing for a career total 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns.
Fromm stepped in for the injured Eason, guiding Georgia to a 12-1 regular season finish and a spot in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game, where Georgia lost to Alabama.
Fromm’s two touchdown, zero interception game to beat Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl solidified his place in Georgia football history and helped cement his status as Georgia’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The unassuming superstar from Warner Robins saw his production increase from 2017-2019 as his pass attempts per game rose from 19.4 to 21.9 to 27.5.
2018-2019 was arguably Fromm’s best season. The sophomore starter achieved career highs in completion percentage at 67.4% and touchdowns with 30, but Georgia’s disappointing defeat in the 2019 Sugar Bowl to an underdog Texas team made redemption the watchword for what would be Fromm’s final campaign as a Bulldog.
After seven straight games in which he completed at least 66% of his pass attempts, Fromm slumped in November and December 2019. He failed to complete 50% of his throws against five of his last six opponents of the season, most notably in Georgia’s 37-10 SEC Championship loss to LSU.
Fromm’s sendoff victory in the 2020 Sugar Bowl was reminiscent of his breakout Rose Bowl performance exactly two years prior. Fromm closed out his Georgia career going 20 of 30 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
