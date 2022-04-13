Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will transfer to West Virginia after spending two seasons with the Bulldogs.
Daniels told ESPN's Pete Thamel that he called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown on Wednesday morning to inform him of the news.
The decision comes after Daniels spent nearly three months in the transfer portal, visiting Missouri and Oregon State as well as West Virginia.
"Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere," Daniels told ESPN. "It feels like a great fit for a quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."
Daniels spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bulldogs after beginning his college career at USC from 2018-2019.
Though he spent much of 2020 recovering from a torn ACL, he was given his first start on November 11 against Mississippi State and immediately impressed.
In the final four games of the season, Daniels completed 67.2% of his passes for 1231 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions, leading Georgia to a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.
He opened Georgia's 2021 campaign as the starter against Clemson, but after suffering an oblique injury he struggled to stay on the field, eventually relinquishing the starting job to Stetson Bennett.
New West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has experience with Daniels, having spent the 2019 season together at USC.
Daniels has a very good chance to earn the starting job for West Virginia this season, and will look to impress NFL scouts in 2022.