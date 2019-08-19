Former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields has won the starting job at Ohio State.
First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Monday that Fields will be the starting quarterback for the No. 5 Buckeyes' first game against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 31. The true sophomore beat out fellow SEC transfer Gunnar Hoak from Kentucky and West Virginia transfer Chris Chugunov for the No. 1 spot.
After announcing his entry into the transfer portal last December, Fields landed in Columbus, Ohio, in January and practiced with the Buckeyes throughout spring and fall.
The Kennesaw, Georgia, native was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 2 overall prospect from the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite, but he was unable to take the starting job at Georgia from experienced quarterback Jake Fromm.
Another former Georgia quarterback is still trying to win the starting job at a different Power Five school. Jacob Eason is in a competition with sophomore Jake Haener for the Washington Huskies after departing Athens in 2018.
Fields saw playing time in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games in 2018, connecting on 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns with another four touchdowns on the ground.
