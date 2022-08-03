Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died yesterday at the age of 56 in St. Petersburg, Florida. His cause of death was not immediately identified, but his death occurred after being diagnosed with stage three throat cancer about a month ago.
Tate, who was born Feb. 2, 1966 in Indianapolis, Indiana, was set to start chemotherapy this week before passing away suddenly, according to his son, Donovan.
Tate was named the Gatorade National Offensive Player of the Year before transitioning to Georgia from North Central High in Indianapolis.
As one of the most influential running backs in the history of Sanford Stadium, Tate sported the red and black from 1984-87 and became the fifth player in Georgia history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season in his final season. He was then drafted in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played two seasons with the Bucs and one with the Bears.
In college, Tate rushed for a total of 3,017 yards — which is the sixth-highest in Georgia history — and 36 touchdowns, which is tied for third all-time. What’s more, these are only a couple of the categories Tate appears in for the Bulldogs’ record books. Others include his 615 career rushing attempts, which is the second-highest of all time and 17 season touchdowns in 1986, also second-highest, among others.
Tate is survived by his mother, Betty Tate, his girlfriend, Kelli Edwards, and three children: Stephen Tate, Lauren Tate and Donovan Tate, a two-sport athlete who played college football at the University of Arizona and was a minor league outfielder after being drafted by the San Diego Padres.