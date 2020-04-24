While the virtual draft may look different from what Georgia’s D’Andre Swift pictured, that same dream of playing in the NFL came to life.
The former Georgia running back was selected in the second round with the 35th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.
Swift off the board !! Congrats @DAndreSwift, can’t wait to watch you carry on the #RBU legacy in Detroit 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tg7QVewXht— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 24, 2020
Swift had a stellar career at Georgia despite combating nagging injuries. He made his presence known even as a true freshman. While playing behind a dominant duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift still put up 681 rushing yards in 2017.
He ended his time at Georgia with two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and scored 17 total touchdowns between 2018 and 2019. He proved to be efficient on the ground and averaged 6.65 yards per carry, which set a Georgia record to pass former running back Todd Gurley. Swift also stands out as a receiver with 73 total receptions for 666 yards and five touchdowns in his college career.
Swift appears to be ready for a heavier workload while taking his turn as a former Georgia running back producing in the NFL.
