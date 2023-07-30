Another legendary Bulldog has brought an end to his NFL career.
Former Georgia running back Sony Michel — reportedly after a conversation with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay — announced his retirement from the NFL at 28 years old.
Michel finished his five-year NFL career with 3,243 rushing yards, 439 receiving yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns.
Michel, a member of head coach Kirby Smart’s first national championship run in 2017 and a part of a feared running back duo with Nick Chubb, was a key piece across his career as a Bulldog, especially in 2017. Across four seasons with the Bulldogs, Michel totaled 3,613 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. In 2017 alone, Michel had 1,227 yards, 16 touchdowns and averaged an incredible 7.9 yards per carry.
Michel was also a key cog in Georgia’s receiving game. He finished his career with 64 catches, 621 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Michel was occasionally also a special teams contributor, returning kicks for the team and even making a few tackles.
While Michel couldn’t propel the Bulldogs to a national championship victory in 2017, he did help the team win its first SEC Championship since 2005 that season and the most recent before 2022.
Michel’s strong 2017 season propelled him to be selected with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. Michel’s first season with the Patriots was successful to say the least. He ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 50 yards. That season was capped off by a Super Bowl, as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, with Michel scoring the only touchdown of the game.
With a Super Bowl ring to pair with his SEC Championship ring, Michel had another season with over 900 rushing yards in his second year and added an extra touchdown on top of that. However, after his third season, Michel’s stats dropped and after the season he was traded to the Rams.
Michel had a bit of a bounce-back season in 2021, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns. He also put up a career 128 receiving yards and tied his career high in receiving touchdowns at one. The Rams, led by former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in that year’s Super Bowl.
With two Super Bowl rings in hand, Michel signed with the Miami Dolphins, but was waived before the season started. He then went back to Los Angeles, this time with the Chargers. He played sparingly and only totaled 106 yards rushing through 10 games. Michel, this offseason, returned to the Rams, but retired shortly after the start of training camp.
Michel is the third key former Bulldog to retire from the NFL this offseason. He joins wide receiver A.J. Green and linebacker Alec Ogletree in doing so.
Michel has not made it known what his next plans are, but the two-time Super Bowl winner leaves behind a short, but successful career.