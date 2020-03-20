Former Georgia running back Todd Gurley has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons one day after his release by the Los Angeles Rams, as reported by ESPN.
Gurley agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with Atlanta. Gurley will make approximately $11 million total in 2020 including money coming from the Rams after his release.
Gurley rushed for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns during his Georgia career from 2012-2014. He led the Bulldogs to bowl appearances in all three of his collegiate seasons. In a standout freshman year, Gurley ran for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Over his five-year NFL career, Gurley has amassed 5,404 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns. He has 7,494 total yards from scrimmage in that span. He is a three-time Pro-Bowler.
His best NFL season came in 2017 when he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Gurley rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry. He added 788 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
The Rams signed Gurley to a four-year, $60 million contract extension in July 2018 but cut him two years into the deal. Los Angeles was reportedly seeking a trade earlier in the week and was unsuccessful.
Timeliness was a factor in the Rams decision to cut Gurley on Thursday — before an extra $10.5 million of his salary was fully guaranteed.
Gurley listed his two front-runners as Atlanta and the Miami Dolphins following his release. The Falcons were in need of a running back after they parted ways with Devonta Freeman on March 18th. Gurley fills a glaring hole in the Atlanta depth chart prior to the NFL draft which is slated to begin on April 23, barring postponement.
Injuries were the focal point of why the Rams ultimately cut ties with their star running back. Gurley did not play the final two games of the 2018 season with a knee ailment and was virtually a non-factor in the Rams' run to the Super Bowl.
Gurley’s trainer, Travelle Gaines, said that the All-Pro running back had “an arthritic component” to his knee. Gurley’s knee issues date back to his collegiate days at Georgia when he had surgery to repair a torn ACL in 2014.
The Falcons have reason to believe Gurley can still be effective. He played 15 of 16 games in 2019 and showed flashes of his former self. The $6 million price tag was also intriguing for Atlanta, who incurred a $6.75 salary cap hit in 2019 for the less-effective Freeman.
Gurley joins former Rams teammate Dante Fowler, who signed with Atlanta on March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.