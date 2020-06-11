According to a June 10 mock draft from mlb.com, Georgia sophomore right-hander Cole Wilcox was projected to be among the top 22 players picked in the 2020 MLB draft.

Ultimately, the 20-year-old from Chickamauga, Georgia, was selected No. 80 overall by the San Diego Padres. He followed junior teammate and fellow right-handed starter Emerson Hancock, who was picked sixth overall by the Seattle Mariners.

After an All-American senior season at Heritage High School, Wilcox decided to follow through as a Georgia commit despite being drafted in the 37th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals.

Following 19 appearances as a freshman, Wilcox posted a 4.07 ERA, tallying 64 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings of work.

Wilcox stepped up as sophomore starter, striking out 32 in 23 innings. His 1.57 ERA earned him the No. 3 spot in the school record books and the program’s best in 54 years.

As the draft dragged on and right-hander after right-hander was picked ahead of Wilcox, his name remained as the top prospect left on the board.

"In terms of [Wilcox's] stuff," mlb.com writer Jim Callis said following the selection. "You should not be getting this kind of stuff in the third round."

The 6-foot-5 sophomore will have to decide whether he'll accept the $767,800 attached to the Padres' third round pick, or return to Athens for his junior season.