Stewart Tanner has been rebranding himself for the last 30 years. On the Georgia track & field team in the late 1980s he pivoted from the well-worn paths of his cross country past to notch a top-10 Georgia time in the physically punishing steeplechase.

A year and a half ago, after a career working in promotions for the Atlanta Braves, Hawks and Thrashers, he shifted into the emerging esports game as director of corporate partnerships for Atlanta Hawks Talon GC.

Talon GC emerged last year as a member of the expanding esports league owned and operated in part by the NBA.

The decision to form a team coincided with the introduction of the Hawks’ NBA G League franchise, the College Park Skyhawks. Tanner, and his three decades of experience with Atlanta professional sports, got the nod to figure out how to build the brands of both.

“Nobody knew anything internally about either,” Tanner said. “So I was like ‘Yeah, I’ll be a 50-year-old esports guy.’”

Chasing steeples

More than a decade before the first “NBA 2K” title came out in 1999, Tanner was a real-estate major and a 1500-meter specialist running around Athens. His teammate and current Georgia cross country head coach Patrick Cunniff described the era as a simpler time, when Peter Buck of REM owned Wuxtry Records and Drivin N Cryin tore up fraternity house sets.

From 1985-1990, an SEC school won the national indoor and outdoor title three times from. Georgia hovered between No. 5 and No. 9 in the SEC over the same stretch.

John Mitchell took the head coaching job in 1989. Cunniff said the former Alabama chief looked to squeeze out some extra points at the conference tournament via the oft-neglected steeplechase. Tanner, a junior with athleticism to spare but little inclination to take on the event, ended up with the gig.

“There’s a small percentage that just gets [steeplechase] right away,” Cunniff said. “There’s a percentage that can learn it. And there’s those that just struggle.”

Tanner got it right away. While Cunniff said he’s seen athletes train for two years or more at the steeplechase and never compete at a meet, Tanner and one other teammate were racing within a season.

Switching from flat distance events to an odd mix of 28 hurdles and seven jumps over an inclined water pit takes both commitment and thick skin. Splashy stumbles can be entertaining, but Tanner and Cunniff said it’s the most grueling event in distance running.

“I joke that I was blessed to be good at things that hurt a lot,” Tanner said. “I should have been doing it all along, but it’s good that coaches can come in and see those kinds of things in you.”

Only recently did one of Cunniff’s athletes bounce Tanner from Georgia’s steeplechase top-ten list, no small feat in the ever-advancing world of track and field. Cunniff was sure to share the news with his former teammate via text.

Esports education

Developing sponsors for Hawks Talon GC doesn’t feature any watery plunges, but it offers hurdles of its own, such as how to financially support a professional esports team without name recognition, ticket revenue or corporate understanding of the industry at large.

Tanner first had to educate himself and his staff about what they were selling to brands and how to approach the deal.

He spent a year learning everything from audience demographics to the little details of uploading files and configuring brand exposure on and around the virtual basketball court. Still, he said limited knowledge from companies remains the biggest hurdle.

“A lot of the decision makers that you're talking to are my age, 50-years-old or older,” Tanner said. “So they are really not entrenched in esports and what it's all about. Now, they may have a son or a daughter who plays, but they don't really know.”

Joining Tanner in the hunt for interested sponsors are partnerships manager Michael McLendon and partnership activation coordinator Haley Coleman.

Neither of them had esports on their radar when Talon became a reality.

“I had heard that 'Fortnite' and 'League of Legends' had become popular, and I heard in passing, but didn't have any idea that the Hawks would be involved,” McClendon said. “If you would have asked me 18 months ago ‘Did I foresee this?’, not at all.”

The learning curve still bends as Tanner and McClendon find corporate sponsors looking to appeal to a young, majority-male demographic, and Coleman runs the day-to-day logistics of getting advertisements seen by Talon GC fans.

Coleman said the more natural parent-developmental relationship between the Hawks and the Skyhawks offered a guide for managing partnerships.

It’s easy to see the connection between the two; G League players compete with their sights set on joining the Hawks in State Farm Arena. On the other hand, it’s far more likely for an NBA player to get drafted into the NBA 2K League than the other way around.

“With NBA 2K, we're only in our third season as a league,” Coleman said. “There's so much growing and learning and so many directions that it can go, that you kind of have to lean on your creative side, because you don't have a roadmap to follow.”

Although COVID-19 has opened up a spot for NBA 2K League games to air on ESPN2, economic troubles have tightened advertising budgets. But Tanner expects the league, and esports in general, to continue trending upward.

The next hurdle is breaking into the mainstream and developing fan loyalty on par with Atlanta’s more visible professional teams.

“I think the prospects of this being around a while is extremely high,” Tanner said. “And it’s got the NBA tie to it, which is already a very global league. So we’re really excited about that part of it."