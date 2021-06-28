Former Georgia swimmer Javier Acevedo has been selected to compete for the Canadian national team at the Olympics.
This will be Acevedo’s second consecutive Olympic appearance, as he competed for Canada in 2016 in Rio. He finished 33rd in the 100-meter backstroke at the Rio Olympics.
Acevedo will be eligible to compete in the 4-x-100 meter relay after posting a fourth-place time of 49.32 in the 100-meter final at the Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto.
Acevedo competed in three other events at the Canadian trials, placing sixth in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:03.10 and third in the 100-meter backstroke (54.49) and the 200-meter IM (2:00.77). He will be one of 10 men on the Canadian team out of 26 total Canadian swimmers at the Games.
Acevedo finished up his Bulldog career this year, having earned 17 All-America citations over his time at Georgia. In the 2020-21 season he reached the final in three events at the NCAA Championships and earned his second career SEC individual title in the 100-yard backstroke.
Acevedo holds school records in five events: the 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard relay, 200-medley relay and 400-medley relay. Acevedo graduated from Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in May.
Acevedo is the ninth former member of the Georgia swim and dive program to make an Olympic team. Georgia will be very well represented at the games, as the seven former Bulldogs on the U.S. team is the most of any NCAA program.
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games commence in Tokyo with the Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 23, with the swimming competition running Saturday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 1.