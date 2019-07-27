Highlighted by Olivia Smoliga’s gold medal and American record, the Georgia contingent had a strong showing at the FINA World Championships on Thursday, July 25, in Gwangju, South Korea.
Smoliga picked up a gold medal in the women’s 50-meter backstroke, Hali Flickinger took the silver in the women’s 200-meter butterfly, Melanie Margalis and Allison Schmitt earned silver on the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay, and Chase Kalisz claimed the bronze in the men’s 200-meter individual medley.
Smoliga, who finished her Georgia career in 2017, entered as the No. 5 seed for the finals, and edged Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros and Russia’s Daria Vaskina for the title. Earlier in the World Championships, Smoliga earned the bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter backstroke.
Flickinger — who exhausted her Georgia eligibility in 2016 — placed second in the women’s 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:06.95. She trailed Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas and leading fellow American Katie Drabot.
Margalis swam the third leg for the United States’ 4x200-meter freestyle relay during both finals and prelims. In the finals, Margalis and her teammates went 7:41.87 to overtake the previous American record of 7:42.56, which Schmitt anchored in 2009. Schmitt led off for the second-place Americans during prelims (7:51.58) to qualify for the medal. Schmitt and Margalis completed their collegiate careers at Georgia in 2013 and 2014.
Kalisz reached the wall in 1:56.78 in the men’s 200-meter individual medley for third place. Japan’s Daiya Seto finished in first and Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches claimed second. Kalisz ended his Georgia career in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.