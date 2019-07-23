Melanie Margalis placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and Olivia Smoliga qualified for the finals of the 100-meter backstroke in the FINA World Championships on Monday, July 22, in Gwangju, South Korea.
Margalis, who completed her Georgia eligibility in 2014, stopped the clock in 2:08.91, trailing Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, China’s Shiwen Ye and Canada’s Sydney Pickrem.
Smoliga, who capped her Georgia career in 2017, will be seeded sixth for Tuesday’s final of the 100-meter backstroke. Smoliga landed in fifth during Monday’s prelims in 28.78, then placed sixth in the semifinals in 28.52.
Also on Tuesday, Allison Schmitt will be competing in the 200-meter freestyle. On Sunday, Schmitt picked up a silver medal as a member of the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Other Georgia alums competing later in the World Championships include Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz, and Jay Litherland. Georgia swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle is serving as a United States assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.