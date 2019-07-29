Jay Litherland earned an individual silver medal and Olivia Smoliga and Melanie Margalis picked up golds as prelims members of a relay on Sunday, July 28, as the swimming portion of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, came to an end.
Litherland, who ended his Georgia career in 2018, placed second in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. The gold went to Japan’s Daiya Seto and the bronze went to New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt.
Litherland’s medal is the first individual one in his international career. He earned a bronze on the 4x200-meter freestyle relay in the 2017 World Championships. Litherland came in fifth in the 400-meter individual medley in the 2016 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships.
Smoliga swam the backstroke and Margalis handled the breaststroke during prelims in the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay. Smoliga led off in 58.79 and Margalis followed in 1:06.40, the two fastest times in the field. In the finals, with Smoliga and Margalis cheering from the team section, the Americans set the world record in 3:50.40. Australia was second and Canada placed third.
The final medals count for the six UGA alums in the World Championships was 10.
