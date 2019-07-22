Allison Schmitt claimed a silver medal as a member of the United States’ 4x100-meter freestyle relay and Melanie Margalis qualified for the finals of the 200-meter individual medley in the FINA World Championships on Sunday, July 21, in Gwangju, South Korea.
One of the United States’ team captains, Schmitt led off the Americans’ 400-meter relay during the preliminary round. She had a split of 55.04 to help Team USA qualify fourth, just behind Australia, Canada and Sweden. The United States stopped the clock with an American record of 3:31.02 in the final, eclipsing the 3:31.72 from the 2017 World Championships. Australia won the event in 3:30.21, setting the Championships record and Canada was third in 3:31.78.
Schmitt ended her Georgia career in 2013 and owns Georgia-best totals of eight Olympic medals, four of which were gold.
Margalis won her prelims heat to earn the No. 3 seed for the semifinals. There, she remained third overall to Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu and Canada’s Sydney Pickrem, who swam collegiately at Southern Cal and Texas A&M. The finals for the 200-meter individual medley will be the last event on Monday, July 22.
Margalis capped her Bulldog career in 2014.
Olivia Smoliga is also scheduled to compete on Monday in the women’s 100-meter backstroke. Other Georgia alums competing later in the World Championships include Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Jack Bauerle, Georgia’s swimming and diving head coach, is serving as a United States assistant.
