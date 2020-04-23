It didn’t take long for Georgia’s top draft prospect to be selected in this year’s NFL draft. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was selected in the first round by the New York Giants with the fourth overall pick.
Thomas is likely to start his rookie season for the Giants at right tackle, as the Giants have nine-year veteran left tackle Nate Solder in his third year of a four-year contract.
Despite many NFL draft experts rating Thomas as the No. 4 offensive tackle in this year's draft class, he was the first offensive tackle selected. Thomas is the fourth former Georgia offensive lineman drafted in the past five years.
Congrats @allforgod_55 !! Class act - can't wait to see you dominate with the Giants !! pic.twitter.com/1W59xYmaEL— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 24, 2020
Thomas played both right and left tackle in his three-year career at Georgia. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors while at right tackle in his first season. He earned first-team All-America honors after making the switch to left tackle for his sophomore and junior seasons.
Thomas started in 41 of Georgia’s 43 games throughout the past three seasons, missing the 2018 contest against Middle Tennessee State due to injury and the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor to prepare for the NFL combine.
