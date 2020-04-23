Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson worked to build his campaign at Georgia. He then worked his way up the draft boards and heard his name called during the 2020 virtual NFL draft.
He was selected in the first round with the 29th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.
Big man, big energy, big future !! Congrats @_LayZay_, go show out in Nashville !! pic.twitter.com/bRbl9FISGT— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 24, 2020
The 6-foot-6, 350-pound Wilson dominated in the past two seasons for the Bulldogs as a powerful right tackle with sound technique. He was a freshman All-American and made second team All-SEC this past season. Wilson played on 95% of Georgia's offensive snaps for its eight SEC games in 2018. He played in 11 games and every offensive snap against Kentucky, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M in 2019.
Wilson blocked a run-heavy offense at Georgia, and his build allows him to produce a significant vertical push for the ground game. Despite his size, Wilson’s footwork provides a strong foundation to improve as a pass protector. His 2019 advancements, overall frame and NFL combine performance show an ability to excel in a league with a pressing need for better tackle play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.