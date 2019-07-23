In just his second event since suffering a left foot injury in the final of the Miami Open, former Georgia tennis player John Isner took home the Hall of Fame Tennis Championship in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday, July 21.
In the final round, the No. 1 seeded Isner defeat the No. 7 seed, Alexander Bublik, in two sets, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
The win marked Isner’s first of the year and 15th of his career. The 34-year old will have a quick turnaround as he will compete in the BB&T Atlanta Open later this week. He received a first round bye and automatically qualified for the second round because he’s the No. 1 overall seed.
Isner has competed in every Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event in Atlanta when the tour started hosting a competition there in 2010. Isner has reached the final eight times and has won five out of the last six trophies at Atlanta. His last loss came in the 2016 title game against Nick Kyrgios.
With the win in Newport, Isner is riding the momentum to Atlanta, where he undoubtedly performs at his best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.