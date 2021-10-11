Former Georgia women’s tennis player Katarina Jokic has signed a partnership with local Athens food chain, Barberitos.
Jokic recently turned pro following an illustrious career as both a women’s singles and doubles player under head coach Jeff Wallace, helping lead the Bulldogs on their 2019 national title run and ranking as high as No.1 in the ITA singles three straight seasons.
Reflecting on her tenure in Athens, Jokic said that she was very excited to join Coach Wallace’s squad coming from overseas and reminisced on her time with her teammates.
“I loved the team atmosphere. I mean, I already miss it, you know?” Jokic said, “Just being a part of that amazing team surrounded by some of your best friends, it's just amazing.”
Now competing as a professional, Jokic admitted that the transition from the college game has not always been easy. Jokic, originally from Novi Grad, Bosnia, moved to Charleston, South Carolina, and had to contend with legal immigration paperwork.
“I don’t have all the support I had at UGA,” Jokic said. “I don’t have nine girls with me all the time.”
Despite these challenges, Jokic remains committed to chasing her dream. Her entire life, she has been wanting to play professionally. So she said she is willing to do whatever it takes to make that dream a reality.
Her new role as brand ambassador is the first sponsorship for Jokic as she will be promoting the burrito restaurant on her Instagram account, appearing in interviews, attending annual meetings, all while promoting the company.
Jokic has always loved Barberitos’ food, and said the food is very healthy and good for athletes.
Having only graduated last spring, Jokic did not have an opportunity to take advantage of the new NIL legislation, allowing athletes to market themselves to companies. Jokic said she would have taken advantage of the rule during her time as a Bulldog if she had the chance.
“It would have helped me in college to have sponsors where I can take a trip to a different country and stay there, play tournaments, and get points for my ranking,” Jokic said. “If I were in college right now, I would definitely try to get as many sponsors as I can.”