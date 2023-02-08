Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old.
"We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
Kimbell’s time at Georgia cemented her status as one of the greatest athletes in the history of the program. In four years with the Bulldogs, she recorded 197 wins — 109 doubles and 88 singles. She advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals four times during her tenure, and she was part of the 2014 team that claimed the SEC championship.
Kimbell won the 2011 ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Championship with Chelsey Gullickson in her first collegiate season. In her second season, she set the record for most consecutive doubles wins in a season, registering 22 wins in a row with Maho Kowase in 2012.
Kimbell graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family science, and in 2016, she earned a master’s degree in sport management. After her career with Georgia, she remained in the sport, serving as an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois and then later St. Mary’s.