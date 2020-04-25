Former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 190th pick of the NFL draft.
He was the sixth Georgia player to be drafted behind Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, D’Andre Swift, Solomon Kindley and Jake Fromm. He’s the first Georgia tight end to be chosen and the 10th at his position to be drafted this year.
An incredible leader on and off the field — thank you, Charlie Woerner !! pic.twitter.com/bnA5Zm3DqT— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2020
During his four-year career at Georgia, Woerner recorded 34 receptions for 376 yards and one touchdown. He was used mostly as a blocker in the rush-heavy Georgia offense, and he will most likely do the same under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
