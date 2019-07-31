Three former Bulldogs earned three medals, including two golds, over the weekend at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Devon Williams scored a season-best 8,295 points to top Solomon Simmons for the decathlon crown. Williams’ day two began with victories in the 110-meter hurdles and the discus followed by a second-place finish in the pole vault to lock down his title.
Kendell Williams, Devon Williams’ sister, piled up a personal record of 6,610 points to finish runner-up to former college foe Erica Bougard. Williams was runner-up in the 100m hurdles, the high jump and the 200m and won the long jump during her seven events.
Orji wasted no time setting the tone in the triple jump as her opening attempt measured 47 feet, 9 ¼ inches. She left the facility with her record-breaking fourth consecutive U.S. outdoor title in the triple jump.
Keenon Laine, who finished his Bulldog career in 2019, went over the bar at 7-3 on his first try following a second attempt clearance, and finished sixth.
Mady Fagan, who completed her time at UGA this past season, attempted a trio of jumps at the opening high jump mark of 5-10 but was not able to clear the bar. While rising junior Aliyah Whisby was a couple spots behind Orji in the long jump in ninth in the long jump, former Lady Bulldogs Kate Hall and Tara Davis made up the 10th and 11th place finishers.
Another former Lady Bulldog, Lynna Irby, was sixth in the 200m final after registering a 23.06. In addition, former Bulldog Kendal Williams was eighth in the men’s 100m semifinal, Morgann Leleux competed in the pole vault and Nick Vena was 11th in the shot put at 66-0.50.
