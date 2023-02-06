Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green retired from the NFL on Monday following a 12-year pro career. Green announced his decision on Instagram.
A 5-star recruit from Summerville, South Carolina, Green played for Georgia from 2008-2010. He posted 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns over three seasons as a Bulldog.
Green was named SEC Freshman of the Year for the 2008 season and earned All-SEC honors in all three of his collegiate seasons.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Green with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, making him the top receiver selected that year. He has the second-most touchdown receptions in school history and the third-most receiving yards.
Green played nine seasons in Cincinnati, establishing himself as one of the top wideouts in the league. He finished his Bengal career with 649 catches for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns, making seven Pro Bowl appearances.
Green spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, catching 78 passes for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns. He would be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame starting in 2028, but may face an uphill battle as a number of talented wide receivers have had to wait for induction.