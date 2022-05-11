The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges.
Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas station clerk last year.
Specifically, Crumpton is charged with interference with commerce by attempted robbery in count one, the use and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in count two, murder with a firearm during a crime of violence in count three and false statement during the purchase of a firearm in count four.
A co-defendant, James Armstrong, is also charged with false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
The indictment’s statutory maximum carries significant implications. The maximum sentence for count one is 20 years imprisonment. The maximum sentence for count two and count three are life imprisonment, and the maximum sentence for count four is ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
Crumpton played for Georgia from 2017-18, playing in 24 games following his transfer from Los Angeles Valley Community College. Crumpton’s Georgia highlights include two catches against Vanderbilt in 2017 and a 78-yard reception against Georgia Tech, also in 2017.