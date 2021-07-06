Former Bulldog great Ellen Perez was selected to represent Australia in this year’s Olympics. The five-time all-American will be making her first Olympics appearance, competing in women’s doubles where she is ranked 50th in the world.
The 25-year-old was paired alongside Sam Stosur, a 37-year-old making her fifth Olympics appearance for Australia. Stosur is currently ranked 87th in the world for doubles and has achieved three Grand Slam doubles titles and a Grand Slam singles title at the US Open in 2011.
The accolades for Perez this summer continue to add up as she just finished competing in the main draw for women’s singles at Wimbledon. While she fell in straight sets in the first round of the draw, it was just her third appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam singles event.
Perez and Stosur were two of 11 women’s tennis players selected to Australia’s Olympic squad, its largest contingent ever. Australia’s squad includes Ash Barty, the current No. 1 player in the world.
Olympic tennis action will begin on July 24 and run through August 1 at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan. There will be a knockout draw similar to a Grand Slam event, in which only the two semifinal winners will play for the gold medal, while the two semifinal losers will play for the bronze medal.