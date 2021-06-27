25-year-old Ellen Perez qualified for the women’s main draw for singles and doubles at Wimbledon after winning three qualifying matches at the All England Club in London.
The New South Wales, Australia, native is ranked No. 231 in the world and did not drop a single set in each of her qualifying matches. Perez defeated No. 111 Oceane Dodin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in her final qualifying match.
Perez will open her singles draw with No. 142 Clara Burel, a former world No. 1 junior. This will be her third Grand Slam singles draw as she competed in the 2016 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.
The five-time All-American will also be teaming up with Daria Kasatkina in doubles to face the 12th seed Coco Guaff and Caty McNally. It will be Perez’s 12th appearance in a Grand Slam doubles draw, her best finish was at the 2019 US Open where she reached the third round Danielle Collins.
Wimbledon’s main draws begin June 28-29 and will run through July 11. Perez will also be joined by another notable Bulldog in John Isner who is the 28th seed in the men’s singles draw.