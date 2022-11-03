A $1,000 donation was given to Brian Kemp’s political campaign for governor under the name “UGA Hockey” on May 12, 2021.
David Brooks, the former Chief Financial Officer of the UGA Hockey Foundation, Inc., said he made the donation, though he stressed that the donation came from his personal funds. Brooks said that he put down “UGA Hockey” in the name category at the time to signify that it was his current employer.
“It didn’t come from the team’s money,” Brooks said. “The foundation’s money didn’t pay for it -— it was all me.”
After 10 years with the organization, Brooks said he is no longer with UGA Hockey. He did not specify when he left the organization. He previously donated his personal funds to Kemp’s 2018 campaign, according to campaign finance disclosures.
The UGA Hockey Foundation was formed in 2011 as a nonprofit organization designed to “promote public interest in, provide financial and other support for and to assist in operation of community outreach programs” for the University of Georgia’s club hockey program.
The IRS strictly forbids non-profits from participating in any political activity, including anything in the form of campaign contributions.
John Camp has been the general manager and head coach of the UGA hockey team since 2017, and is also a board member of the UGA Hockey Foundation. Camp said the team had no knowledge of any kind of donation made on behalf of the organization.
“We, as a team, did not make any type of donation to Kemp,” Camp said. “So it appears someone made one on behalf of the team — my only assumption can be it’s either a foundation member or somebody else, but it was not made by us.”
Camp said the team first came into contact with Kemp in 2019, after the team won the SECHC conference championship. Kemp visited the team to celebrate the victory. The Ice Dawgs won the conference again this past spring. Camp said the team invited Kemp to celebrate with them once more, though the request was denied by Kemp’s representatives.
Camp said that he didn’t view a partisan affiliation as beneficial for UGA Hockey.
“I just don’t know what would have been to be gained,” Camp said. “I don’t know what the benefit would be.”
In many ways, sports and politics in the state of Georgia and beyond have been connected for some time now. Dr. Thomas Alexander Baker III, an associate professor in the sports management and policy program at UGA, said politics are increasingly prevalent in sports at every level.
“I think our society has become more political-minded,” Baker said. “And because of that, sport reflects society, and the actors within sport are members of our society.”
Figures in sports have shown an investment in individual campaigns in the past. Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, donated $1.15 million to Democratic campaigns during the 2020 election cycle.
Kelly Loeffler, formerly a Georgia senator and owner of the Atlanta Dream, spoke very publicly against the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Afterward, WNBA players advocated heavily for Raphael Warnock’s 2020 campaign for senator. Warnock ended up winning the race, and described the athletes’ support as “one of many turning points in the campaign.”
The examples listed thus far have all been individuals at the professional level. The link between sports and politics extends further than that — on rare occasions, even collegiate athletes have joined the political discussion.
The name, image and likeness rules opened a new possibility for athletes: campaign endorsements. Dresser Winn, UT Martin’s starting quarterback, signed an NIL deal to advocate for Colin Johnson in a local district attorney race. Johnson won the election.
Despite these precedents, Camp wants to ensure his team stays out of politics. Brooks insisted the UGA Hockey mention was a mistake.
“When you go online to make a donation, they just want your name, phone number and employer,” Brooks said. “And at that time, I was with the foundation, but it was my personal credit card.”