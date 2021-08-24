Former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia as a Republican, challenging newly elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in next year’s Senate race, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.
This comes after the AJC reported that Walker registered to vote in Georgia on Aug. 17. His move to Georgia qualifies him for a Senate position, as the Constitution requires senators to be at least 30 years old, have U.S. citizenship for at least nine years and a resident of the state the senator represents at time of election.
Walker’s announcement to run comes nearly five months after former President Donald Trump encouraged him to run.
“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run!”
Walker is challenging Warnock, who became the first Black senator in Georgia history after defeating incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler. Joining Walker to challenge Warnock is Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black and two military veterans — Latham Saddler and Kelvin King, all of whom are Republicans.
While at Georgia, Walker became one of the greatest running backs in college football history, winning the 1982 Heisman while rushing for 5,259 yards with 49 touchdowns and catching for 243 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Immediately after college, Walker joined the New Jersey Generals, which was owned by Trump at the time of Walker’s signing, in the United States Football League. Walker later went onto the NFL and spent 12 seasons in the league playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.