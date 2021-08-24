Former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia as a Republican, challenging newly elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in next year’s Senate race, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.
This comes after the AJC reported that Walker had moved from Texas to Georgia and registered to vote in Georgia on Aug. 17. His move to Georgia qualifies him for a Senate position, as the Constitution requires senators to be a resident of the state the senator represents at time of election.
While at Georgia, Walker became one of the greatest running backs in college football history, winning the 1982 Heisman while rushing for 5,259 yards with 49 touchdowns and catching for 243 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs. Walker later went onto the NFL and spent 12 seasons in the league playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
Trump’s support for Walker
Walker’s announcement to run comes nearly five months after former President Donald Trump encouraged him to run.
“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, run!”
Trump met Walker in 1983 when Trump’s former football team, the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League, drafted Walker.
Since then, they have continued their friendship and Walker has endorsed Trump’s political efforts. Walker spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention in support of Trump, saying they had “a deep, personal friendship.”
After Trump lost the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden, Walker tweeted in support of Trump’s false claim of election fraud.
Play by the rules.....the American people demand ONLY LEGAL BALLOTS be counted. Anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted.— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 4, 2020
In that same election, Walker’s wife, Julia Blanchard, is under investigation for allegedly casting an absentee ballot for Georgia in the 2020 election while both Blanchard and Walker lived in Texas, according to the AJC.
Past controversies
Walker lived in his house in Dallas for over a decade for tax purposes before moving to Georgia to fill senator requirements. Tax records show that Walker has taken a homestead exemption in Texas, which is a tax break homeowners can get at their residence.
Shortly after his retirement from the Dallas Cowboys in 1997, Walker launched Renaissance Man Foods in 1999. While with the company, Walker has been under scrutiny for making false claims about its profits and number of employees.
Walker once claimed that the company grossed $70 million to $80 million in sales and employed more than 800 people, according to the Associated Press. However, when Renaissance Man Foods applied for a federal Paycheck Protection Program, it reported eight employees. Walker later said in a recent court case that the company grossed around $1.5 million between 2008 and 2017.
The primary distributor of Renaissance Man Foods considered ending its relationship with the company after Walker published a book in 2008 titled “Breaking Free.” In the book, Walker details his mental health struggles and dealing with multiple personalities he developed to combat bullying he faced as a child.
The book also details Walker’s violent urges, which ultimately led to Cindy Grossman filing for divorce in 2001 and later securing a protective order against Walker.
Political power
The Georgia Senate seat is an important election as Democrats currently hold a slim advantage. The house is split evenly, but due to Vice President Kamala Harris — who serves as tie-breaker in the Senate — the Democrats have the majority.
Walker is challenging Warnock, who became the first Black senator in Georgia history after defeating incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Joining Walker to challenge Warnock is Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black and two military veterans, Latham Saddler and Kelvin King, all of whom are Republicans.