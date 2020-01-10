Former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman is transferring to Georgia to play his last year of eligibility, as first reported by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.
Newman's potential move to Athens has gained traction since Jan. 8 when Georgia three-year starter Jake Fromm announced he would be entering the NFL draft.
Newman made the news official when he announced it on his Twitter on Jan. 11.
"After careful evaluation, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer," Newman wrote.
Official Announcement. 🙏🏽 #GODSPLAN pic.twitter.com/Xb37ZGZinV— Jamie Newman (@jlmn12_) January 11, 2020
Newman is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound native of Graham, North Carolina. He is able to take the field for the Bulldogs immediately because he enters as a graduate transfer. Newman went 10-6 as a starting quarterback during his time with the Demon Deacons, completing 60.4% of his passes for 3,959 yards and 35 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.
The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 574 yards and six touchdowns in his final season at Wake Forest. In the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 against Michigan State, Newman went 12-for-27 with 175 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 87 yards on 17 carries.
Newman will battle with freshmen quarterbacks Carson Beck and D’Wan Mathis, as well as redshirt junior Stetson Bennett, for the starting job over the course of the offseason. Because of Newman’s previous experience, it’s likely he’ll be the early favorite to start in the season opener against Virginia on Sept. 7.
