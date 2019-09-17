Britton Johnston, Alex Phillips, Erik Grevelius and Mateo Reyes were the four Georgia tennis players who qualified for this weekend’s Four in the Fall Tournament in Tuscaloosa.
Johnston, a sophomore, along with Phillips, a redshirt senior, defeated Jochen Bertsch and Matt Rodriquez from Oklahoma, 8-3 in a doubles match. Johnston went a combined 2-1 singles and doubles to kick off day one.
Grevelius, a freshman, split the first two sets with Ole Miss’ No. 1 singles player and No. 48-ranked Tim Sandkaulen but came up short.
Johnston and Phillips both advanced to the second round of singles on the second day. Johnston suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss in the first match, but he recovered from that in a victory over Tuscaloosa’s own Avi Shugar. Phillips also won a singles match against Matt Rodriquez.
Grevelius came back to prove himself on the second day by winning his first collegiate match over Tulane’s Dane Esses 6-2, 6-4.
Reyes and Grevelius competed together for the first time in their careers. The freshman duo lost two tight matches on day one. They lost 8-7 (5) to Mississippi State’s team of Issac Becroft and Gregor Ramskolger. They also fell short, 8-6, to the Oklahoma team of Mark Mandlik and Max Stewart.
Reyes was up 6-2, 6-3, in his first match of day two, but suffered an injury. He was out for the rest of the tournament.
To end the tournament, Johnston and Phillips teamed together to win a consolation doubles match against Jan Hain and Simon Junk of Ole Miss, 8-7 (5). Grevelius ended his weekend with a loss against Tennessee’s Martim Parta.
