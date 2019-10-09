Four members of the Georgia swimming and diving team received SEC weekly honors on Tuesday after the team’s sweep of Alabama on Oct. 4.
Courtney Harnish and Camden Murphy, both juniors, received Women’s and Men’s Swimmers of the Week distinctions while Zoie Hartman and Ian Grum were named Freshman of the Week following their debut performances.
Harnish was the top point earner among both Georgia men and women on Friday, placing first in the 200 (1 minute, 47.53 seconds) and 500 (4:47.04) freestyle and second in two other events including the 400 freestyle relay. Her 19.5 points led the Lady Bulldogs to a 163.5-136.5 victory.
Murphy took the top spot in both the 100 (47.88) and 200 (1:46.69) butterfly and participated in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, posting splits of 21.20 and 45.20 respectively.
As for the freshman honorees, Hartman’s 18 points, highest of all UGA freshmen, came from her victories in the 100 (1:01.09) and 200 (2:13.01) breaststroke and her contribution to the Lady Bulldog’s win in the 200 medley relay. Grum’s victory in the 200 (145.88) backstroke and three second place finishes propelled the Bulldogs to their 157-143 defeat of the Crimson Tide. His 25.63 split as anchor in the 400 IM helped secure both the heat and the overall meet.
“That was the highlight right at the end. They put the meet away so we didn’t have to go down to the last relay,” swimming and diving head coach Jack Bauerle said of the 400 IM.
This week’s SEC weekly honor marked the sixth such award received by Harnish and the fourth for Murphy.
