Prepare for another Sam Pittman video.
The Georgia offensive line coach sealed another 2020 offensive line commitment on Saturday as Sedrick Van Pran announced his intention to sign with the Bulldogs.
From Warren Easton high school in New Orleans, Van Pran is the first center of the 2020 class to commit to Georgia. He stands at six-foot-four and 305 pounds.
Van Pran is ranked as a four-star prospect and is the No. 3 center in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Georgia over a number of the nation’s top programs, having received offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas A&M.
Van Pran is Georgia’s fifth offensive line commit in the 2020 class.
