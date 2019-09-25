Josh Taylor, a four-star 2021 men's basketball recruit, committed to Georgia on Wednesday night.
Taylor was ranked No. 145 player in the nation and No. 10 ranked player in Georgia for the 2021 class, according to 247Sports. Alongside committing to the Bulldogs, Taylor announced he was reclassifying and becoming the first signing of Georgia's 2020 class.
Taylor received offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, St. John's, among others.
120% Committed🐶🔴⚫️#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uixpwTKwC4— Joshua Taylor (@_JoshTaylor___) September 26, 2019
